Lanzarote iQFOil Games – Britain’s Sam Sills adds to event lead

Britain’s Sam Sills added two more Windward/Leeward race wins, before competing in the marathon race from Lanzarote to the island of Lobos and back, which lasted about one hour.

Able to discard his 11.5 in the marathon, Sills increased his lead to seven points, despite Dutchman Kiran Badloe winning the marathon to move into third, and Nicolas Goyard of France also claiming two races wins to move into second.

That wrapped up the men’s qualifying phase, so Thursday the Final series will see a gold fleet of the top 42 athletes.

In addition to Sills this will include the British squad sailors, Andy Brown in 6th, Finn Hawkins 20th and Matt Barton 24th.



In the women’s event Pilar Lamadrid of Spain also retains her lead, but Israel’s Sharon Kantor has closed to within one point.

Lamadrid made up for a 17th place (discarded) in the first race, by winning the second race and then finishing the marathon in second place. But 20 year old Kantor took the marathon race win to close on Lamadrid.

Her compatriot Katy Spychakov, third in the marathon, completes the women’s provisional podium.

She holds on to the third place from yesterday after she lead for almost the entire first race but crashed some 50 meters from the finish line.

Britain’s Islay Watson slips to sixth place and Saskia Sills is now 15th overall.

Marta Maggetti of Italy, the current world champion and winner in the last edition in Lanzarote, finished third in the first race of the day and holds ninth place overall.

There are three days of competition remaining.

iQFOil Games 2023 – Men – Leaders after 4 races (84 entries)

1st GBR 60 Sam SILLS – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 -11.5 -11.5 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 2 -13 6 -8 1 1 1.5 1.5 – – 13 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 4 1 4 -12 -12 5 0.5 0.5 – – 15 pts

4th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 2 4 3 2 -24 -9 2 2 – – 15 pts

5th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – DNF 2 -19 2 3 4 2.5 2.5 – – 16 pts

6th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – -13 3 2 4 -8 2 4 4 – – 19 pts

7th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 1 6 1 -19 -20 6 3.5 3.5 – – 21 pts

8th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -5 4 -11 3 2 3 5 5 – – 22 pts

9th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN – – -14 3 2 11 10 -18 3 3 – – 32 pts

10th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 9 6 5 11 -20 -13 1 1 – – 33 pts

iQFOil Games 2023 – Women – Leaders after 4 races (66 entries)

1st ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 1 1 -6 1 -17 1 2 2 – – 8 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – -2 2 1 2 -8 2 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 3 3 2 -13 -9 4 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -5 5 4 4 1 -12 4 4 – – 22 pts

5th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – – 4 4 3 6 21 11 DNC DNC – – 49 pts

6th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 9 7 5 5 -18 -22 14 14 – – 54 pts

7th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 10 10 8 -19 -20 13 7 7 – – 55 pts

8th FRA 775 Cousin DELPHINE – – 7 8 9 16 -34 -17 8 8 – – 56 pts

9th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 6 15 14 -31 3 -34 12 12 – – 62 pts

10th NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 15 18 27 -29 -37 5 5 5 – – 75 pts

Full results available here . . .