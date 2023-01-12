Rafael Nadal enters Team in all-electric raceboat E1 World Championship

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has signed up as a team owner in the UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will enter his own team for the inaugural season, which is set to get underway later this year.

Nadel will also be supporting E1’s Blue Action Programme, which has been designed to create a positive impact on local communities through projects aimed at restoring marine ecosystems along city waterfronts.



The first season is scheduled to get underway in 2023 and will be feature head-to-head racing across 8 races. The 10 teams will compete in front of fans in iconic cities across the world..

Nadal’s new racing outfit will compete against other teams who have already signed up to participate in the championship, including the Venice Racing Team and current Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez’s team affiliated with his native Mexico.

In the coming months, championship organisers will continue to accelerate preparations for the inaugural season, with more teams and race venues to be announced in due course.

E1 is the first electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the world governing body of powerboating.

Central in every category of racing is the vehicle, or in this case the vessel, which the competitors will race with.

In the E1 World Championship, the pilots will fly above the water’s surface behind the wheel of the RaceBird using innovative hydrofoil technology.

The boat is the brainchild of Norwegian designer Sophi Horne and was brought to life together with naval architect and marine engineer Brunello Acampora.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

Game, Set and Match to ‘Rafa’ Nadal