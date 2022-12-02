The Ocean Race adds VO65 Sprint Cup

Introducing the new The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.

Along with five confirmed IMOCA teams racing around the world, up to five VO65 teams will be on the starting line in Alicante, Spain in January 2023, with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.

The new trophy has been specially created for VO65 teams and will be awarded to the team which accumulates the best score across three different legs of the race: Alicante, Spain to Cabo Verde; Aarhus, Denmark to The Hague, the Netherlands; and The Hague to Genova, Italy.

VO65 teams participating for The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup will compete in the VO65 class in the In-port races scheduled in those cities as well as the three stages of offshore racing from point to point.

The first racing for The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup is the In-port race in Alicante, Spain on 8 January 2023, followed by the first offshore stage in the event from Alicante to Cabo Verde starting on 15 January.

Meanwhile, the IMOCA fleet is set to lead the action in The Ocean Race with five teams – 11th Hour Racing Team, Team Malizia, GUYOT environnement-Team Europe, Biotherm Racing and Holcim PRB – featuring many of the top names in offshore sailing, racing around the world.

This latest edition of The Ocean Race will feature the longest Southern Ocean leg in the 50 year history of the event.

An incredible 12,750 nautical mile marathon between Cape Town, South Africa and Itajaí, Brazil – the longest leg in the history of the Race.

The IMOCA fleet will assemble in Alicante, Spain from 2 January 2023 ahead of their In-port race on 8 January.

Leg One of The Ocean Race begins on 15 January.

Related Post:

The Ocean Race course revised to include 12,750 nm Southern Ocean leg