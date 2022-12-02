2022 Moth Class Worlds – Massimo Contessi is day 2 leader

Massimo Contessi of Argentina leads the 2022 Moth Class World Championship after two races completed at the Yacht Club Argentino.

The Championship has had a mixed start with conditions very light on day 1 and then a challenging second day with 18 knots from the SSW and quite a lot of swell.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher won the opening day race ahead of Massimo Contessi with Francesco Bruni of Italy taking third place.

The very different conditions on day 2 again resulted in just one race completed.

This time a win for Richard Didham of the USA, who did not start in the first race, finishing ahead of Contessi with Brad Funk USA in third place, Bruni fourth and Enzo Balanger of France fifth.

Massimo Contessi now leads the standings with two second places on 4 points, second is Francesco Bruni (3,4) with 7 points and third Dylan Fletcher (1,10) after a heavy capsize, with 11 points.

No racing on Day 3, 1 December . . . racing compltetes on 4 December.

2022 International Moth Class World Championship – After 2 races (39 entries)

1st ARG 4883 Massimo Contessi – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 5 Francesco Bruni – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 10 Dylan Fletcher‑Scott – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

4th ITA 9 Simone Salva – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

5th ITA 4847 Lorenzo De Felice – – 5 12 – – 17 pts

6th USA 4885 Harry Melges – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

7th USA 4821 Brad Funk – – 16 3 – – 19 pts

8th FRA 4882 Enzo Balanger – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

9th SUI 4776 Sebastien Schneiter – – 7 18 – – 25 pts

10th ARG 4849 Franco Greggi – – 20 6 – – 26 pts

11th ITA 4907 Fabio Mazzetti – – 13 13 – – 26 pts

12th GER 4820 Kai Adolph – – 12 16 – – 28 pts

13th ARG 4331 Luca Contessi – – 14 14 – – 28 pts

14th ARG 4423 Pablo Volker – – 21 15 – – 36 pts

15th USA 4850 Helena Scutt – – 19 20 – – 39 pts

16th USA 4768 Richard Didham – – DNS 1 – – 40 pts

17th USA 4643 Ripley Shelley – – 22 19 – – 41 pts

18th GER 4645 Maximilian Mäge – – 6 DNS – – 45 pts

19th AUS 4739 Scott Webster – – 8 DNS – – 47 pts

20th ARG 4368 Domingo José Contessi – – 26 21 – – 47 pts

21st GBR 4951 Kyle Stoneham – – DNS 9 – – 48 pts

22nd ARG 4880 Mario Segers – – 9 DNS – – 48 pts

23rd AUS 4908 Robert Greenhalgh – – DNS 11 – – 50 pts

24th USA 4770 Brooks Reed – – 11 DNS – – 50 pts

25th GER 4795 Franziska Mäge – – 15 DNS – – 54 pts

26th SUI 4591 Philippe Schiller – – DNS 17 – – 56 pts

27th SUI 4350 Blin Aymeric – – 18 DNS – – 57 pts

28th ARG 4461 Santiago Duncan – – 23 DNS – – 62 pts

29th ARG 4955 Juan Correa Henderson – – 24 DNS – – 63 pts

30th ARG 4098 Teresa Romairone – – 25 DNS – – 64 pts

31st ARG 4225 Leonardo D’Onofrio – – 27 DNS – – 66 pts

32nd SUI 4748 Viktor Gal – – 28 DNS – – 67 pts

33rd ARG 4226 Maximiliano Kralj – – 29 DNS – – 68 pts

34th ARG 4954 Federico Villambrosa – – 30 DNS – – 69 pts

35th ARG 4380 Franco Riquelme Antonetti – – 31 DNS – – 70 pts

36th ITA 4878 Francesco Cerina – – DNS DNS – – 78T pts

37th CHI 4810 Mathias Robertson Junemann – – DNS DNS – – 78T pts

38th GBR 4669 TBA – – DNS DNS – – 78T pts