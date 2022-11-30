Paris 2024 ticket registration open 1 December 2022

From Thursday 1 December 2022, fans of Team GB will have their very first opportunity to register for tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With just over 600 days to go until the greatest sporting show on earth comes back to Europe, the initial registration process for Paris 2024 tickets opens, and with it comes the chance to see Great Britain’s extraordinary athletes back in Olympic competition.

For the first time at an Olympic Games there is a single global destination for all fans to buy tickets direct from Paris 2024, with almost half of the tickets priced at €50 or less for the general public.

By registering at Tickets Paris2024 Team GB fans can sign-up for access to the initial draw for tickets.

If successful, fans will then be allocated a 48-hour timeslot to purchase their tickets based on availability in real time.

In doing so, supporters will be able to create ‘Make Your Games’ packs made up of three sessions of sport, according to their favourite sports and athletes, subject to availability.

By way of example, and to name just a few combinations, from €72 it will be possible to buy a pack with athletics, handball and rugby tickets; or gymnastics, judo and water polo; or two sailing sessions and a football match in Marseille; or golf, equestrian and mountain biking in the Yvelines.

Fans who have signed up to the Paris 2024 Club, and who are successful in the ballot process, will be given priority access to the ‘Make Your Games’ pack sales with advanced access during the first four days of sales (15-18 February 2022).

A further second ticket draw will open in March 2023, where fans can register their interest for individual tickets.

Team GB has won more sailing medals at the Olympic Games than any other nation, securing 58 in total (with 27 gold). Take a look at some of the greatest moments to date . . .



Paris 2024 ticket sales process timeline:

1 December 2022-31 January 2023 (6pm CET): Fans can register for the draw at tickets.paris2024.org 13 February-15 March 2023: Successful fans will receive an email informing them of their dedicated purchase timeslot, allowing them time to prepare 15 February-15 March 2023 onwards: Successful fans can access the ticket sales during their dedicated 48-hour purchase window 15 March 2023: Registration re-opens for the draw for individual ticket sales May 2023: Individual tickets sales open for those selected in the draw



Further details on travel packages and hospitality experiences will be published in due course.

To be guaranteed of the latest ticket news and to learn more about Team GB’s journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, sign up to receive regular Team GB’s news here.

For further information, please visit the TeamGB.com website

Related Post:

RYA release Selection Policy for Paris 2024 Olympics

A golden family . . . Like father, like daughter