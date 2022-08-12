Jeff Bezos’ $500 million three-masted megayacht launched

Jeff Bezos’ $500 million three-masted megayacht is seen for the first time with its three massive masts installed.

The Oceanco built 127m/ 417ft three-masted schooner got fame, not only as Holland’s largest superyacht to date, but also as the World’s largest sailing yacht

Jeff Bezos’s controversial Y721 yacht arrived at Greenport in Rotterdam without her masts last Tuesday.

The fore, main and mizzen mast of the 127m/ 417ft schooner were transported and stepped last week.

Footage by The Nautical Lady & Dutch Yachting.



The launch of the yacht was at 3am on 2 August and transport to Greenport in Rotterdam started directly afterwards.

In order to keep the launch and transport as much under wraps as possible, the transport went via the longer Noord – Oude Maas -Nieuwe Maas direction.

With an average speed of 8 knots the transport arrived only 3 hours later at 6am at Greenport even with four bridge openings and a total distance of 24 miles.

Earlier plans to step the masts after launch and dismantle the historic De Hef bridge to provide clearance were abandoned after a public uproar.

The masts were transported separately and stepped at Greenport.

