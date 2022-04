Racing continues in the best of five race semi-finals at the 57th Congressional Cup

In the semi-finals of the Congressional Cup at Long Beach YC, Ian Williams (GBR) is 2 all with Johnie Berntsson (SWE) . . . final race decider to be sailed.

In the other semi-final Taylor Canfield (USA) is tied 1 all with Chris Poole (USA).

Racing continues to a best of five result to decide the finalists.