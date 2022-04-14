RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli . . .

Catch-up day as all the fleets had plenty of racing, with the iQFoil Class and the Kite Foil Class also getting into the action.

Class leaders Day 3:

29er after 7 races:

1st Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB – 21 points

2nd Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Leo WILKINSON – 23 points

3rd Derin Can SOYER and Ewan PLOWDEN-WARDLAW – 26 points

420 after 6 races:

1st Oliver MEADOWCROFT and Oscar CAWTHORNE – 19 points

2nd Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT – 19 ponts

3rd Patrick BROMILOW and Olivia CREASY – 20 points

Nacra 15 after 8 races:

1st Sam STEWARD and Isobel SMITH – 9 points

2nd Jasmine WILLIAMS and Sam COX – 14 points

3rd Ben HARRIS and Ella HARRIS – 27 points

ILCA 6 Women after 6 races:

1st Nicole STOVELL – 10 points

2nd Honor PROCTER – 13 points

3rd Issy LEETCH – 11 points

ILCA 6 Men after 6 races:

1st Sebastian KEMPE – 5 points

2nd Freddie HOWARTH – 29 points

3rd Thommie GRIT – 29 points

Open Kite after 2 race:

1st Sandy BAILEY – 4 point

2nd Mattia MAINI – 4 points

3rd Francesca MAINI – 8 points

IQ Foil after 6 races:

1st Duncan MONAGHAN – 7 points

2nd Charlie DIXON – 7 points

3rd Boris SHAW – 13 points

Full results available here . . .