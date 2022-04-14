RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 RYA Youth Nationals at Plas Heli, Pwllheli . . .
Catch-up day as all the fleets had plenty of racing, with the iQFoil Class and the Kite Foil Class also getting into the action.
Class leaders Day 3:
29er after 7 races:
1st Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB – 21 points
2nd Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Leo WILKINSON – 23 points
3rd Derin Can SOYER and Ewan PLOWDEN-WARDLAW – 26 points
420 after 6 races:
1st Oliver MEADOWCROFT and Oscar CAWTHORNE – 19 points
2nd Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT – 19 ponts
3rd Patrick BROMILOW and Olivia CREASY – 20 points
Nacra 15 after 8 races:
1st Sam STEWARD and Isobel SMITH – 9 points
2nd Jasmine WILLIAMS and Sam COX – 14 points
3rd Ben HARRIS and Ella HARRIS – 27 points
ILCA 6 Women after 6 races:
1st Nicole STOVELL – 10 points
2nd Honor PROCTER – 13 points
3rd Issy LEETCH – 11 points
ILCA 6 Men after 6 races:
1st Sebastian KEMPE – 5 points
2nd Freddie HOWARTH – 29 points
3rd Thommie GRIT – 29 points
Open Kite after 2 race:
1st Sandy BAILEY – 4 point
2nd Mattia MAINI – 4 points
3rd Francesca MAINI – 8 points
IQ Foil after 6 races:
1st Duncan MONAGHAN – 7 points
2nd Charlie DIXON – 7 points
3rd Boris SHAW – 13 points