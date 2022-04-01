European Dragon Championship – 60+ fleet to race at San Remo YC

Racing for the 2022 European Dragon Championship will open at San Remo YC, Italy, on Monday 4 April.

Following the Dragon class Paul & Shark Trophy event, which was won by the Swiss entry SUI 318 of Wolf Waschkuhn Scott Ruairidh and Charles Nankin, the Dragon class continue at San Remo YC with the 2022 Virginie Heriot Cup, European Dragon Championship from Monday 4 to Friday 8 April.

A fleet of 63 Dragons from 18 countries are preparing to race for the championship, including six GBR flagged entries:

GBR 597 Repeat Offender – Phil Walker, Plinio Frediani, Raphael

GBR 617 Flameagain – David Hall, Katharine Hall, Julie Thomas-Page, Christopher Hall

GBR 761 Jerboa – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox, Mark Hart

GBR 819 Fever – Klaus Diederichs, Diego Negri, Jamie Lea

GBR 829 Electra Superglide In White – Cian O’carroll Cressida Robson, Genevieve Robson, Len Delicat

GBR 830 Outlaw – David Atkinson John Allen, Sandra Ransom.

In accordance with the International Dragon Association decision, the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in the 2022 European Championship is suspended.