RS400 Inland Championship – The wind did not disappoint

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis are 2021 RS400 Inland Champions

The wet and windy forecast did its best to put off the 24 crews that attended the RS400 Inlands at Grafham Water SC.

The wind did not disappoint, but the Saturday could have done with a little more sun and a lot less rain!

Craig and Lewis finished the championship with a 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, scoreline after discarding a third place result, finishing with six points and five points clear of second placed Jack Holden and Rob Henderson.

In third place were Oliver Groves and Sam Waller with 16 points.

The remaining top six places saw a three-way tie between Dave Exley and Alistair Coates, Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman and Sam Knight and Chris Bownes all with 25 points.

The Harken RS End of Seasons, the final event on the RS400 Rooster National Tour, will take place on 6 and 7 November at Rutland SC.

Online entry available here . . .

2021 RS400 Inland Championship – Final after 6 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st 1500 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – Burghfield/Lee on Solent – – 6 pts

2nd 1505 Jack Holden and Rob Henderson – Arun YC – – 11 pts

3rd 1316 Oliver Groves and Sam Waller – Beaver SC – – 16 pts

4th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 25 pts

5th 1283 Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman – Bassenthwaite SC – – 25 pts

6th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 25 pts

7th 1456 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt – Scaling Dam SC – – 33 pts

8th 1449 Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough – Dalgety Bay SC – – 38 pts

9th 1235 Sam Pickering and Emily Heath – Chase/Itchenor SC – – 41 pts

10th 1465 Jon Willars and Kayleigh Roberts – Welton SC – – 43 pts

11th 1444 Chris Catt and Chris Martin – Netley SC – – 47 pts

12th 1340 Stuart Harris and Andrew Stickland – Banbury SC – – 60 pts

13th 1437 Danny Boatman and Lee Boatman – Sunderland YC – – 60 pts

14th 1518 Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst – Ripon SC – – 62 pts

15th 1053 Jamie Morgan and Anna-Louise Glendenning – Rutland SC – – 71 pts

16th 1362 Thomas Parkhurst and Ben Willet – Beaver SC/Stokes Bay – – 74 pts

17th 1435 Matthew Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan – Warsash SC – – 86 pts

18th 932 Jonathan Lye and Karen Haslam – Notts County SC – – 98 pts

19th 1513 Neil Parkhurst and Ian Parkhurst – Beaver SC – – 98 pts

20th 1519 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis – Lymington Town SC – – 98 pts

21st 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken – Lymington Town SC – – 100 pts

22nd 1516 John Hobson and Matt Reynolds – Notts County SC – – 105 pts

23rd 1272 Andy Wilcox and Hannah Wilcox – Cam SC – – 134 pts

24th 1184 David Ryder and Michelle Ryder – Island Barn SC – – 159 pts