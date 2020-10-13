RS Aero UK 2020 Inland Championship Results

The RS Aero Inland Championships took place at Draycote Water SC, also incorporating the Ladies, Masters and RS Aero 9 National Championships on 10/11 October 2020.

RS Aero 5 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard

1st Jonathan Bailey – Grafham WSC Y – – 20 pts

2nd Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC – – 21 pts

3rd Mike Wood – RAF SA – – 24 pts

4th Sammy Isaacs-Jnson – Maidenhead SC – – 33 pts

5th David Peaty – Draycote WSC Y – – 40 pts

6th Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Y – – 52 pts

7th Ted Ball – Draycote WSC Y – – 56 pts

8th Sam Blaker – Benfleet Y – – 58 pts

9th David Calder – Burghfield SC Y – – 61 pts

10th Abby Hire – RoyalLymYC Y L – – 66 pts

11th Tim Rush – Notts County SC M – – 72 pts

12th Alice Lucy – Rutland SC L – – 73 pts

13th Fergus Pye – Draycote WSC Y – – 81 pts

14th Caitlin Atkin – Maidenhead SC L – – 97 pts

15th Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 100 pts

16th Iona Willows – Dorchester L – – 100 pts

17th Alice Davis – GreatMoor Y L – – 101 pts

18th Oskar Shepherd – Great Moor SC Y – – 113 pts

19th Antony Clay – Draycote WSC – – 115 pts

20th Mark Ripley – Paignton SC Y – – 122 pts

21st Joseph Blaker – Benfleet YC Y – – 131 pts

22nd Jake Faithfull – South Caernarvonshire YC Y – – 142 pts

23rd Abigail Larr – Northampton SC Y L – – 144 pts

24th Emily Davis – GreatMoor L – – 148 pts

25th Nath Pritchard Jones – Leigh and Lowton SC Y – – 162 pts

26th Gary Walton – Draycote WSC M – – 164 pts

27th Helen Bailey – Grafham WSC L – – 184 pts

28th Elliot Toms – Fowey Gallants SC Y – – 210 pts

28th Esme Barraclough – Yorkshire Dales SC Y L – – 210 pts

RS Aero 7 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard

1st Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 13 pts

2nd Noah Rees – Lymington Town SC – – 18 pts

3rd Richard Pye – Draycote WSC – – 30 pts

4th Steve Norbury – Warsash SC – – 40 pts

5th Spike Daniels – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

6th Andy Kilburn – Lymington Town SC – – 54 pts

7th Mark Riddington – Emsworth Slipper SC – – 54 pts

8th Andrew Wishart – Broadwater SC – – 59 pts

9th John Derbyshire – Emsworth SC M – – 62 pts

10th Jack Miller – Felpham SC – – 62 pts

11th Fred Barry – Warsash SC Y – – 80 pts

12th Philip Bailey – Grafham WSC – – 87 pts

13th Edward Tuite-Dalton – Draycote WSC M – – 92 pts

14th Thomas Penty – Beaver SC – – 104 pts

15th Rob Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 105 pts

16th David Blaker – Thorpe Bay YC M – – 110 pts

17th Gary Fowler – Grafham WSC M – – 111 pts

18th James Smaggasgale – Hillingdon OAC Y – – 117 pts

19th Andrew Cooney – Broadwater SC M – – 118 pts

20th Eleanor Craig – Draycote WSC L – – 120 pts

21st Bill Knights – Hunts – – 135 pts

22nd Cathy Partington (6) – Leigh and Lowton SC L – – 136 pts

23rd Karl Morley – Burton SC – – 141 pts

24th Robin Caiger – Bough Beech SC – – 159 pts

25th Adam Smith – Draycote WSC – – 159 pts

26th Iain Soars – Frensham Pond SC – – 160 pts

27th Dominic Smith – Ripon SC – – 165 pts

28th Steph Harding – Hollowell SC L – – 166 pts

29th Pete Blakey – Draycote WSC M – – 167 pts

30th Sarah Tuite-Dalton – Draycote WSC M L – – 187 pts

31st Daniel Kemble – Grafham WSC – – 192 pts

32nd Andrew Green – Draycote WSC – – 196 pts

33rd Steven Angell – Draycote WSC – – 228 pts

34th Ellen Campbell – Draycote WSC L – – 231 pts

35th Keith Escritt – Yorkshire Dales SC M – – 259 pts

35th Paul Etheridge – Lymington Town SC M – – 259 pts

RS Aero 9 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard

1st Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 14 pts

2nd Tim Hire – RoyalLymYC Y – – 19 pts

3rd Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC – – 20 pts

4th Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 28 pts

5th Dominic Hall – Hayling Island SC – – 31 pts

6th Chris Larr – Northampton SC – – 38 pts

7th Richard Watsham – Starcross YC – – 51 pts

8th Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC – – 57 pts

9th Matt Thursfield – Chelmarsh SC – – 58 pts

10th David Cherrill – Broadwater SC M – – 74 pts

11th Simon Geyman – Datchet – – 79 pts

12th Rorden Cohen – Frampton-on-Severn SC – – 81 pts

13th Phil White – Bowmoor SC – – 84 pts

14th Jack Fraser – Draycote WSC – – 98 pts

15th Peter Craggs – York Railway Institute SC – – 98 pts

16th Neil Crosby – Bowmoor SC M – – 100 pts

17th Matt Perkins – Lymington Town SC – – 102 pts

18th Sandy Day – Loch Lomond SC M – – 107 pts

19th Christopher Abbott – Nottingham SC M – – 118 pts

20th Stuart Philbey – Datchet WSC – – 145 pts

21st Sean Ward – Lymington Town SC – – 161 pts

21st Steve Wilson – RS Sailing – – 161 pts

Related Post: