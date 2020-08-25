2020 iQFoil Europeans – Watson moves into 3rd place

Day 2 of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland, where two races were completed for both fleets.

Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France who has now won all five of her races.

Britain’s Islay Watson moves from sixth into third place, two points off second placed

Daniela Peleg of Israel, but 19 points off the leader.

In the men it’s still Sebastian Koerdel of Germany and Italy’s Matteo Iachino tied for the lead after four races, both with clean-sheets.

Amado Vkieswyk of Holland moves into third place, with Poland’s Maciek Rutkowski slipping to fourth place.

Leading British competitors are Henry Bloodworth dropping down to 11th as Tom Squires moves up to 12th after discarding his DSQ from day 1.

While in the women Alysia Gibson is 16th and Izzy Adcock is 24th.

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Women – after 5 races (34 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 4 pts

2nd ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG [ 3 ] [ 8 ] [ 5 ]( [ 10 ]) [ 5 ] – – 21 pts

3rd GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON [ 6 ]( [ 12 ]) [ 3 ] [ 3 ] [ 11 ] – – 23 pts

4th POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA [ 4 ]( [ 17 ]) [ 13 ] [ 4 ] [ 2 ] – – 23 pts

5th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS ( [ 35(dsq) ]) [ 2 ] [ 17 ] [ 6 ] [ 3 ] – – 28 pts

6th GER-33 LENA ERDIL [ 12 ] [ 7 ] [ 7 ]( [ 21 ]) [ 6 ] – – 32 pts

7th ESP-5 MARINA ALABAU ( [ 32(dsq) ]) [ 5 ] [ 4 ] [ 11 ] [ 14 ] – – 34 pts

8th PER-50 MARIA BELÉN BAZO ( [ 19 ]) [ 16 ] [ 6 ] [ 5 ] [ 8 ] – – 35 pts

9th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN [ 16 ] [ 19 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ]( [ 20 ]) – – 39 pts

10th ESP-3 BLANCA ALABAU NEIRA [ 2 ] [ 3 ]( [ 25 ]) [ 19 ] [ 15 ] – – 39 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR-400 ALYSIA GIBSON [ 22 ]( [ 27 ]) [ 10 ] [ 14 ] [ 7 ] – – 53 pts

24th GBR-988 IZZY ADCOCK [ 24 ] [ 10 ]( [ 30 ]) [ 17 ] [ 19 ] – – 70 pts

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Men – after 4 races (102 entries)

1st GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 3 pts

2nd ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 3 pts

3rd NED-20 AMADO VKIESWYK ( [ 4 ]) [ 3 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ] – – 7 pts

4th POL-23 MACIEK RUTKOWSKI ( [ 18(dnf) ]) [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 3 ] – – 8 pts

5th FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD ( [ 11 ]) [ 2 ] [ 2 ] [ 6 ] – – 10 pts

6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD [ 3 ] [ 6 ]( [ 7 ]) [ 2 ] – – 11 pts

7th NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE ( [ 37 ]) [ 4 ] [ 5 ] [ 3 ] – – 12 pts

8th FRA-7 ADRIEN MESTRE [ 4 ]( [ 16 ]) [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 13 pts

9th SUI-63 ELIA COLOMBO [ 7 ]( [ 41 ]) [ 4 ] [ 4 ] – – 15 pts

10th FRA-56 COUSIN ALEXANDRE [ 3 ] [ 6 ]( [ 13 ]) [ 10 ] – – 19 pts

11th GBR-10 HENRY BLOODWORTH [ 8 ] [ 5(ok) ]( [ 11 ]) [ 7 ] – – 20 pts

12th GBR-931 TOM SQUIRES [ 5 ]( [ 17(dsq) ]) [ 9 ] [ 11 ] – – 25 pts

Other GBR:

20th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON [ 5 ] [ 20 ]( [ 24 ]) [ 8 ] – – 33 pts

22nd GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS ( [ 38 ]) [ 8 ] [ 20 ] [ 5 ] – – 33 pts

25th GBR-360 ANDY BROWN [ 8 ] [ 11 ] [ 15 ]( [ 28 ]) – – 34 pts

