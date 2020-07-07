Vendée-Arctique – Jeremy Beyou takes the lead after Fastnet

At the front of the Vendée-Arctique race, Frenchman Jérémy Beyou (‘Charal’) has taken the lead from Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut.

Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut led after rounding Fastnet and beginning the climb up to the Arctic Circle, but Beyou claimed the lead at the 09:00 (FRA time) checkpoint.

Beyou is now 13nm ahead of Ruyant, with Charlie Dalin FRA (‘APIVIA’) 38nm back in third place.

In fourth place is now Boris Herrmann GER (‘SeaExplorer’) 55nm off the leader.

Britain’s Samantha Davies (‘Initiatives Coeur’) is 5th and 6th is Isabelle Joschke (‘MACSF’).

While Kevin Escoffier (PRB) had to put two reefs in the mainsail following a tear in his mainsail. The repair dropping him nearly 41 nm astern of the race leader and into 6th place.

Armel Tripon (L’Occitane en Provence) became the third competitor to retire from the Vendée-Arctique race.

Tripon was forced to retire with structural damage to repairs from an earlier collision with an unidentified floating object earlier in June.

Leading positions Tuesday at 22:30 hrs (FRA):

1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou – DTF 2678 nm

2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +13 nm

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +38 3nm

4th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +55 nm

5th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +57 nm

6th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +60 nm

6th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +71 nm

8th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +86 nm

9th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +99 nm

10th V and B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +100 nm

Related Post:

Vendée-Arctique – Baptism of fire off the Irish coast