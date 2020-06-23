Sea Eagle II set for July delivery

A successful series of sail trials marked the concluding stage and the upcoming delivery of the breathtaking three-masted Royal Huisman schooner Sea Eagle II.

The 81m Royal Huisman schooner Sea Eagle II is set for a July 2020 delivery to Dr Samuel Yin, after the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht concluded a successful series of sail trials in the North Sea.

Earlier this year, Sea Eagle II, designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley, was transferred from the shipyard’s headquarters in Vollenhove and launched in Amsterdam.

Her three carbon Rondal masts and booms were installed and tuned at Royal Huisman’s Amsterdam facility.



The 81m / 266ft contemporary schooner was perfectly on schedule for her delivery date, but Covid-19 restrictions in the Netherlands prevented the finishing touch – trials on the North Sea – from being completed.

Strict Covid-19 regulations and detailed protocols introduced in Spring eventually allowed the team to safely “pick up where they left off” in these extraordinary times.

The sail handling and remaining propulsion systems were successfully tested and signed off during recent trials, which even during testing gave very promising insights into this yacht’s capabilities!

Spectacular speeds over 21 knots can be achieved in the ultimate sustainable way by powering up Sea Eagle II’s Rondal rig, which can carry over 3500 square meters of sail area evenly distributed over her carbon Panamax masts.

The full sail area is controlled by 34 winches from sailing system integrator Rondal. The largest winches – for the yankee, staysail sheets and mizzen sheet runners – are capable of a tremendous 18 tons (18000 kg !) pulling load.

The Royal Huisman team made this grand aspiration into a striking reality, keeping its promise of “If you can dream it, we can build it”.

