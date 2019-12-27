Rolex Sydney Hobart – Comanche take Line Honours

Comanche, co-owned by Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant, first home in 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

Jim Cooney and his wife Samantha Grant’s 100 footer took line honours cleanly from her rivals, but well outside her record of 1 day 9 hrs 15 mins 24 secs, finishing in one day 18 hours 30 minutes 24 seconds.

Comanche finished on 28 Dec at 07:30:00 AM after 01:18:30:24 at an average speed of 14.8 knots.

Second was InfoTrack of Christian Beck, 28 Dec 08:14:00 AM after 01:19:14:42 at an average speed of 14.5 knots.

Third was Wild Oats XI, The Oatley Family, 28 Dec 09:12:00 AM after 01:20:12:52 average speed 14.2 knots.

Fourth was SHK Scallywag 100, of Seng Huang Lee, Hong Kong, 28 Dec 09:13:00 AM after 01:20:13:30.

Fifth was Black Jack of Peter Harburg, Monaco, 28 Dec 09:28:00 AM after 01:20:28:56.

Handicap leader is Ichi Ban of Matt Allen NSW – Still racing

Times are AUS.

