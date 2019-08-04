Cadet World Title for Finsterbusch and Barone of Argentina

Winners of the 2019 Cadet World Championships are Julian Finsterbusch and Franco Barone of Argentina.

They finished four points ahead of Thibaud Dirix and Thomas Winand of Belgium, with third place going to Paweł Kajeta and Tymoteusz Roszkowski of Poland.

In fourth overall and first female crew were Kristina Vasilyeva and Elena Eliasina of Russia

Best placed British competitors were:

Ethan Davey and Alex Enkel in 11th, Lia Fletcher and Kali Karaskas in 14th overall and 3rd female crew, and in 21st Katie Yelland and Pom Rowell.

130 teams from 13 nations, split evenly between the Championship fleet and Promotional fleet, took part in the 2019 Cadet Worlds in Kyrinca Morska, Poland.

Full results are available here (pdf)