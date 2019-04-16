RYA Youth Nationals – Day 2 and a little less frantic

There was racing on Day 2 of the RYA Youth National Championships at WPNSA on Tuesday and a little less frantic.

In the standard Laser fleet James Percival-Cooke of RNSYC won race 2, but Joseph Drake (4, 1) RNSYC keeps his overall lead by one point from Ben Childerley (3,2) RSYC, with third Krishan Bhogal (2,6) of Manor Park.

In the Boy’s Radial after 2 more races, Nick Welbourn (1,4) of Hykeham SC has the overall lead ahead of Arthur Farley (2,8) RVYC, with Matt Beck (14,1) ASWC.

In the Girl’s Radial, Matilda Nicholls (1,2) of AWSC leads, second is now Molly Sacker (2,1) AWSC with Stephanie Wingeatt (4,6) Leigh and Lowton SC in third place.

After two races in the 4.7 Laser, 1st is Michael Crosbie (2,1) Royal Cork YC, 2nd Scott Forbes (1,7) Loch Lomond SC and 3rd Elizabeth Beardsall (4,10) Warsash SC.

Two races for the Topper fleet, 1st is Tom Campbell (2,2) Parkstone YC, 2nd Tom Thwaites (1,6) Snowflake SC, and 3rd Ben Purrier (6,3) Parkstone YC.

The Nacra 15 hit the water today with three races completed for the International fleet. 1st BEL Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe 4pts, 2nd GER Silas Mühle and Levke Moeller 5pts, and 3rd GBR Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams 14pts.

In the 29er after three races: 1st Freya Black and Millie Aldridge 3pts, 2nd Harry Twomey and Harry Durcan 10pts, 3rd Leah Rickard and Eimer McMorrow Moriarty 11pts.

And in the 420 fleet after two races: 1st Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton 2pts, 2nd Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote 8pts, 3rd Jess Lavery and Rebecca Coles 8pts.

The Bic Techno 293 fleet managed four races: 1st Boris Shaw 8pts, 2nd Guy Owen 9pts, 3rd Roan Clarke 13pts and 4th Catrin Williams 19pts

