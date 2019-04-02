BVI Spring Regatta – Final Round-Up

The 48th BVI Spring Regatta saw more than 800 sailors on 90+ boats competing in a fantastic week-long fun-filled event.

Overall winner in the Offshore Multihull class, Flow, the Gunboat 60 owned and skippered by Steve Cucchiaro (USA) finished with 6 points. Fujin, the Bieker 53 catamaran owned by Greg Slyngstad (USA), took second, also with 6 points.

The Russian team from St Petersburg took first in CSA Racing 1, on the TP52 Conviction, owned by Clint Brooks (Barbados) finishing with 7 points, just one point ahead of the Carkeek 47 White Rhino, owned and skippered by Todd Stuart (USA).

Blitz, the King 40 owned by Peter Corr (USVI), took first in CSA Racing 2 with 9.5 points, barely taking out Team McFly (GBR) on the J/122 El Ocaso in second with 11 points and the Swan 25 Samantaga (BEL) in third also with 11 points.

Winning CSA Racing 3 and the Best BVI Boat, was Henry Leonnig from Tortola and his crew on the Melges 24 Fire Water.

Jeremy Jablonksi (USA) owner/skipper of the Hanse Avanti won Performance Cruising by just one point over the GS52 Cachondo, owned/skippered by Jose Teixidor (PUR).

The Corsair 31 Island Hops skippered by Mark Sanders (BVI), racing his first BVI Spring Regatta in the boat, handily won the Sport Multihull division with an 8-point lead over second place Maytrix, a Corsair Sprint 760R, skippered by Richard May (BVI).

Andy Lippman (USA) owner/skipper of the Swan 48 Catch 22 was thrilled to take first in CSA Jib & Main 1, taking wins in all five races sailed.

The BVI Deputy Premier, Natalio Wheatley and Regatta Director, Judy Petz presented Jim Proctor with the Guy Eldridge Award for true spirit and enthusiasm

In Bareboat 1, Charlie Garrard helming for Team Merlin (SAIL) won class on Jada, a Moorings 48 – see top image.

And in Bareboat 2, Blowing the Blues Away, a Moorings 45, helmed by Mike Graham took first, 2 points ahead of Jim Proctor on Senior Moment, a Moorings 45.

Local legend 88-year old Robin Tattersall helming Midnatt Solen IV won Bareboat 3, redeeming a free Sunsail charter boat he won last year in the International Yacht Club Challenge.

Full results available here