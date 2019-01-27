Waszp Games return for final stage

Updates to the race results showing on the Waszp Games website this morning show three races completed Sunday.

Overall leader, Britain’s Rory Hunter, now has a three point lead ahead of Tom Trotman of Australia, with Norway’s Alexander Hogheim in third place.

Race 9 was won by Bruce Curson of New Zealand with second place going to Tamas Szamody of Hungary. Race 10 went to Hogheim with Trotman second and Hunter third.

The final race of the day, R11, was a win for Tamas Szamody of Hungary, with Trotman second and Aaron De Longville of Australia third, Hunter took fourth place.



Final day of racing is Monday and it seems there is just one race to complete the series at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.

Waszp International Games – Sunday 27 Jan 2019

Leaders after race 11 with 2 discards (59 entries)

1st 2681 GBR Rory Hunter 7 3 4 – – 26 pts

2nd 2453 AUS Tom Trotman 9 2 2 – – 29 pts

3rd 2315 NOR Alexander Hogheim 8 1 5 – – 35 pts

4th 2248 NZL Bruce Curson 1 5 9 – – 41 pts

5th 1 HUN Tamas Szamody 2 6 1 – – 46 pts

6th 2509 AUS Tristan Brown 4 7 27 – – 49 pts

7th 2025 AUS Ben Gunther 21 4 6 – – 67 pts

8th 2506 AUS Jon Holroyd 13 9 11 – – 72 pts

9th 2507 AUS Aaron De Longville 6 13 3 – – 74 pts

10th 2666 HKG Nicolai Jacobsen 3 12 18 – – 75 pts

Full results available here