FCAW Race details released

As we now know that the new race will include two types of boat: IMOCAs with foils (launched after 2010 sailed by five or six people for the overall title, and one-design VO65s competing for the Youth Challenge Trophy, which will reward the top youngsters.

Important dates are:

Registration will open on 11th December 2018.

The first in-port races and the start of the first leg will take place in Alicante, Spain, in late autumn 2021.

The FCAW Race will include a maximum of nine legs.

Up to eight intermediate stopovers may be organised with at least one stopover in the following countries: South America, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, the United States and Europe (where the event will finish early in the autumn of 2022).

Only IMOCAs launched after 2010 will be admitted and they will have to be fitted with foils and a standard wing mast.

For the in-port races, as for the offshore legs, the crew (excluding the media man) will be comprised of five people, including at least one woman.

It will be possible to take six aboard, as long as there are at least four women on board.

Looking at the existing IMOCAs and those currently being built, between sixteen and eighteen boats will meet the conditions to be able to compete in the 2021-2022 edition of the crewed race around the world.

The aim is for a minimum of ten IMOCA at the start.

