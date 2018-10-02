Volvo Race 2021 Preliminary NOR released

Entries in the IMOCA 60 class (see above) will compete for the overall race title, while crews racing the VO65s will chase the first ever Youth Challenge Trophy

On the VO65s a majority of the 10 sailors on the boat will need to be under 30 years of age, with a minimum of three sailors under the age of 26.

Every team in the race, in both IMOCA and VO65 classes, will be required to have female sailors on board through various crew configuration options.

The switch to the foiling IMOCA 60 class adds a high-performance and design aspect to the race after the last two editions of one-design racing.

This shift means the IMOCA 60 teams will be pushing the envelope of technology with boats that foil above the water at extremely high speeds.

“Historically, design and performance breakthroughs have been an important component of success in this race since 1973,” said co-President Johan Salén.

“The IMOCA 60 class is at the cutting edge of technology for offshore monohulls and the sailors and designers will be chasing every technical advantage they can find.”

Following the release of the preliminary document, race organisers will continue to consult with key stakeholders over the coming weeks before opening for entries for the next race on December 11, 2018.



VO65 in 2017 Race

Volvo Race invites IMOCA 60

