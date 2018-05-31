Volvo Ocean Race under new ownership

Atlant Ocean Racing Spain, led by Richard Brisius, Johan Salén and Jan Litborn, will take over the Volvo Ocean Race from Volvo Group and Volvo Cars, the co-owners of the event for the past 20 years.

In November 2017, Brisius and Salén were named President and co-President of the current edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.



Richard Brisius

Brisius, Salén and Litborn have extensive experience in the premier round the world race, having worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over the past 28 years.

Brisius and Salén started as sailors in the 1989-90 race, before finding success as team managers, including winning efforts with EF Language (1997-98) and Ericsson 4 (2008-09).

Most recently, they managed Team SCA, the all-female entry, in the last edition of the race.



Johan Salén

In a major overhaul of the format, the organisers of the race are considering having two classes of boats racing in 2021.

Potentially this would involve the existing Volvo Ocean 65 one-design class and another class, yet to be determined, competing in the same race.

“We will continue to innovate, and it is promising that from day one we can think long-term as we have the resources secured to deliver the next race already,” said Salén.

“Opening the race to another existing class would allow us to tap into an existing inventory of round the world race boats that are at the cutting edge of technology."

"We see this as a way to challenge the best sailors in the world with a class that encourages development and sits at the forefront of the sport.”

The current leadership group of the Volvo Ocean Race will continue to engage with stakeholders in the coming weeks to move the race to the next level commercially and from a sporting perspective with a view to sharing some more details by the end of this edition of the race.

While the next race will start in 2021, additional significant racing activity is expected to take place as early as possible to offer stakeholders an extended period of activation in the build-up to the start of the next race and to allow future teams the opportunity to build an extensive training programme.

Volvo Cars will remain as a sponsor of the 2021 race, while there is an ongoing conversation already with existing host cities and sponsors for the 2021 race and prior sailing activities.

The 2017-18 edition of the race is scheduled to finish in The Hague on June 30.

