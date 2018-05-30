Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 9 Complete

David Witt’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag was the final team to cross the finish line in Leg 9 on Wednesday of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Leg 9 of the Volvo Ocean Race was won by Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel, making a late charge for the top of the leaderboard.

But it is Charles Caudrelier’s Dongfeng Race Team who is the new overall race leader.

With two stages left in the race, Dongfeng is at the head of the table, just one point clear of MAPFRE and three points ahead of Brunel.

The end of the transatlantic leg means an end to the longer offshore legs of this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

This is the first time the Volvo Ocean Race has visited the United Kingdom in more than a decade.

Leg 10 takes the teams to Gothenburg, Sweden, while the final stage of the race brings the teams from Sweden to The Hague.

The Sky Ocean Rescue In-Port Race: 8 June 2018, 13:00 UTC (14:00 Cardiff)

Leg 10 Start: 10 June 2018, 15:00 UTC (16:00 Cardiff)

Final Leg 9 Positions - Wednesday 30 May:

1. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 02:39:53 UTC

2. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 02:43:58 UTC

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 04:16:12 UTC

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 05:09:09 UTC

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 06:49:52 UTC

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) - - Arrived 29-05-2018 at 08:56:01 UTC

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) - - Arrived 30-05-2018 at 02:22:50 UTC

Volvo Ocean Race Leaderboard after Leg 9

1. Dongfeng Race Team – 60 points

2. MAPFRE – 59 points

3. Team Brunel – 57 points

4. team AkzoNobel – 48 points

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 36 points

6. SHK / Scallywag – 29 points

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic – 26 points

