Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 9 Brunel Victory

Bekking has added 15 points to his overall score and moves his team within striking distance (3 points) of the overall race lead with two legs to go.

Team AkzoNobel finished just 4 minutes after Brunel with Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) completing the podium just under two hours later.





Fourth were Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) and then fifth MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández).

Turn the Tide on Plastic has secured a sixth place finish into Cardiff. For Caffari, this race marks her fifth time around the world, including three non-stop circumnavigations.

One boat remains racing at sea, SHK/Scallywag is expected to finish overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.





Leg 9 Positions as at 08:44 UTC on Tuesday 29 May:

1. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 02:39:53 UTC

2. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 02:43:58 UTC

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 04:16:12 UTC

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 05:09:09 UTC

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) -- Arrived 29-05-2018 at 06:49:52 UTC

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) - - Arrived 29-05-2018 at 08:56:01 UTC

Still Racing:

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) 113 nm to finish

Volvo Ocean Race Projected Leaderboard after Leg 9

1. Dongfeng Race Team – 60 points (finished)

2. MAPFRE – 59 points (finished)

3. Team Brunel – 57 points (finished)

4. team AkzoNobel – 48 points (finished)

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 36 points (finished)

6. SHK / Scallywag – 29 points (projected)

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic – 26 points (projected)

