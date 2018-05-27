Volvo Ocean Race - Normal service resumed

As soon as they broke clear of the ridge of high pressure west of Ireland, Team AkzoNobel and Team Brunel started to pull away and the gaps opened again.

Turn The Tide and especially Scallywag have gained on the leading group.

The two leaders who are now sailing in an upwind mode in a light breeze as they head towards the finish at Cardiff.

“We’re ready for a long match race, potentially all the way to the finish line,” AkzoNobel’s Chris Nicholson said. “Everyone’s up for it.”

Current ETAs have the leading group finishing late Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning,

Leg 9 Positions as at 14:00 UTC on Monday 28 May:

1. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) -- distance to finish -- 95 nautical miles

2. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) + 0.6 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) + 14 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) + 28 nm

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) + 63 nm

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) + 88 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) + 205 nm

