Volvo Ocean Race - Brunel lead to finish

As soon as they broke clear of the ridge of high pressure west of Ireland, Team AkzoNobel and Team Brunel started to pull away and the gaps opened again.

Less than a mile separates Team Brunel and team Akzonobel on they head up the Bristol Channel to Cardiff.

While the lack of breeze isn’t helping, the real challenge will be to navigate the tidal current in the Bristol Channel.

While Dongfeng remain in touch with the leaders, Vestas 11th Hour Racing in fourth were 30 miles behind while overall race leaders MAPFRE were 60+ miles back in fifth.

A podium result for Dongfeng could see them usurp MAPFRE from the top of the overall scoreboard with just two short legs remaining.

Current ETAs have the leading group finishing late Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning,

Leg 9 Positions as at 22:45 UTC on Monday 28 May:

1. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) -- distance to finish -- 21 nautical miles

2. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) + 0.8 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) + 22 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) + 43 nm

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) + 55 nm

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) + 74 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) + 213 nm

