Volvo Race - End of the Ride

Speeds dropped to around 6 knots for the three leaders. And Vestas and MAPFRE were down to 3 knots.

But as Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) and Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) breakout they start to open the gap with the chasing pack again

Behind them the fleet tailenders have closed in, Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) and Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) pulling back 40 Nm. But they will soon be going slowly in the ridge too.

Who can get their tactics right and make it through the light winds of the ridge first?

Leg 9 Positions as at 19:05 UTC on Saturday 26 May:

1. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) -- distance to finish -- 552 nautical miles

2. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) + 5 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) + 27 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) + 35 nm

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) + 44 nm

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) + 60 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) + 77 nm

