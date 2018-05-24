Volvo Ocean Race - New 24hr run Record

Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) have the lead, and has set the new 24hr record of 602.51 nm (Provisional).

They are slowing down as is the rest of the fleet and are will run into the ridge early Saturday morning. It was a great ride.

There are six teams in the fleet who have bested the 2015 record, giving an indication of how good the sailing conditions have been over the past 48 hours or so.

Previous record holders were Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing (550.82nm).

The ETA for the leading boats to finish in Cardiff is the evening of May 28 with the bulk of the fleet arriving throughout the following day.

Leg 9 Positions as at 21:45 UTC on Friday 25 May:

1. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) -- distance to finish -- 803 nautical miles

2. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) + 10 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) + 58 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) + 61 nm

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) + 92 nm

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) + 100 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) + 130 nm

