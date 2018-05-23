Volvo Ocean Race - Groups set to converge

They'll be looking over their shoulders to the west where an intense low-pressure system is developing and moving their way.

30 knots expected in the next 24 hours.

The north group can begin to crack sheets, reaching towards the ice exclusion and making 25+ nm gains on the leaders in the south who are sailing upwind

Mark Chisnell has the fleet’s predicted to converge at the Ice Exclusion Zone by 17:00 UTC on Thursday 24 May..

It looks like the southern group will get the better of it, and are expected to have about an 80nm lead – but don’t bet your house on it.

The current prediction for the finish is around 06:00 UTC on Tuesday 29 May.

Leg 9 Positions as at 17:15 UTC on Wednesday 23 May:

1. Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier) -- distance to finish -- 2,026 nautical miles

2. Team Brunel (Bouwe Bekking) + 0.8 nm

3. Team AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont) + 7 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright) + 10 nm

5. MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández) + 34 nm

6. Turn The Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) + 40 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai Scallywag (David Witt) + 74 nm

