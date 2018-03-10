Volvo Ocean Race - Latest positions on Leg 7

Racing continues for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet with Team Brunel holding a 40+ nm lead from Dongfeng Race Team.
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is heading in a north-easterly direction towards a port in Chile. They are forecast to make landfall in approximatelhy four days time.
The six boats still racing in Leg 7 are now 800 miles from Cape Horn, with an ETA to round into the South Atlantic on Thursday UTC.
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Tuesday 27 March @ 13:00 UTC
1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 2,792 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team + 42 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 47 nm
4. MAPFRE + 52 nm
5. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 64 nm
6. team AkzoNobel + 72 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (retired) - Man Overboard reported Monday
