Volvo Ocean Race - Latest positions on Leg 7

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is heading in a north-easterly direction towards a port in Chile. They are forecast to make landfall in approximatelhy four days time.

The six boats still racing in Leg 7 are now 800 miles from Cape Horn, with an ETA to round into the South Atlantic on Thursday UTC.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Tuesday 27 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 2,792 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team + 42 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 47 nm

4. MAPFRE + 52 nm

5. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 64 nm

6. team AkzoNobel + 72 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (retired) - Man Overboard reported Monday

27 March 2018 13:16 GMT