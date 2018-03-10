Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Latest positions on Leg 7

Racing continues for the Volvo Ocean Race fleet with Team Brunel holding a 40+ nm lead from Dongfeng Race Team.

Click image for a larger image

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is heading in a north-easterly direction towards a port in Chile. They are forecast to make landfall in approximatelhy four days time.

The six boats still racing in Leg 7 are now 800 miles from Cape Horn, with an ETA to round into the South Atlantic on Thursday UTC.

Positions Tuesday 13:00 UTC - Click image for a larger image

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Tuesday 27 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 2,792 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team + 42 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 47 nm
4. MAPFRE + 52 nm
5. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 64 nm
6. team AkzoNobel + 72 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (retired) - Man Overboard reported Monday

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
27 March 2018 13:16 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Latest positions on Leg 7 27 March 2018 13:16
Volvo Race - John Fisher presumed to have been lost at sea 27 March 2018 10:09
Volvo Ocean Race - Man overboard from Scallywag 26 March 2018 19:10
Volvo Ocean Race - Now for the Cape 26 March 2018 14:35
Volvo Ocean Race - Brunel leads past Point Nemo 25 March 2018 8:44
Volvo Race - Gybing battle along the Ice Boundry 24 March 2018 15:39
Volvo Ocean Race - Lead changes again 22 March 2018 18:42
Volvo Race - Who dares sail closest to the high pressure 20 March 2018 8:37
Volvo Race - Heading South 19 March 2018 8:54
Volvo Ocean Race fleet start epic Southern Ocean leg 18 March 2018 23:18
Volvo Race - Southern Ocean leg awaits 16 March 2018 8:51
Volvo Race - Dongfeng win New Zealand In Port Race 10 March 2018 8:41


Latest






















UK Hosted