Volvo Race - John Fisher presumed to have been lost at sea

Update issued Tueday at 08:30 (UTC) - Richard Brisius, the President of the Volvo Ocean Race: This morning I am extremely sad to inform you that one of our sailors, John Fisher, from Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, is now presumed to have been lost at sea.

The Scallywag team, assisted by the MRCC, conducted an exhaustive search and rescue operation in an effort to recover Fisher, who was on watch and wearing appropriate survival gear when he went overboard.

The wind in the area at the time was a strong 35-knot westerly, with accompanying sea state. Water temperature was 9-degrees Celsius.

Given the cold water temperature and the extreme sea state, along with the time that has now passed since he went overboard, we must now presume that John has been lost at sea.

The Hong Kong owner of Volvo Ocean Race boat Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Lee Seng Huang, on Tuesday described missing sailor John Fisher as “the finest human being and a true Scallywag”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family and the crew at this most difficult time, and we are working with Volvo Ocean Race to provide all the support we can. Our focus now, is getting the boat and crew to a safe harbour.”

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag has now resumed heading in a north-easterly direction towards Chile.

The crew is, of course, emotionally and physically drained after what they have just experienced.

Today, our thoughts and prayers go out to John's family and the entire Scallywag team.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

27 March 2018 7:58 GMT

