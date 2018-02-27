Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Now for the Cape

The forecast for the rounding of the famed Horn, on Thursday (UTC) is currently heinous.

AkzoNobel, Emily Nagel - Click image for a larger image

After getting a short break with more moderate conditions from Saturday evening through Sunday (UTC), the Southern Ocean has resumed its punishment of the Volvo Ocean Race sailors.

It may get worse too. A front is coming through (Scallywag has already been through it), and snow, 40-45 knot winds, and building seas will feature.

Afterwards, the boats can expect near 30 knots until they get caught by one final system before Cape Horn.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Monday 26 March @ 07:00 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 3,316 nautical miles
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 31 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team + 36 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 39 nm
5. team AkzoNobel + 45 nm
6. MAPFRE + 45.5 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 203 nm

G New
26 March 2018 8:05 GMT

