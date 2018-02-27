Volvo Ocean Race - Now for the Cape

AkzoNobel, Emily Nagel - Click image for a larger image

After getting a short break with more moderate conditions from Saturday evening through Sunday (UTC), the Southern Ocean has resumed its punishment of the Volvo Ocean Race sailors.

It may get worse too. A front is coming through (Scallywag has already been through it), and snow, 40-45 knot winds, and building seas will feature.

Afterwards, the boats can expect near 30 knots until they get caught by one final system before Cape Horn.

The forecast for the rounding of the famed Horn, on Thursday (UTC) is currently heinous.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Monday 26 March @ 07:00 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 3,316 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 31 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 36 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 39 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 45 nm

6. MAPFRE + 45.5 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 203 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

26 March 2018 8:05 GMT