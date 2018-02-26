Volvo Ocean Race - Brunel leads past Point Nemo

Vestas 11th Hour bailing master, Sir Nick Dana - Click image for a larger image

The Volvo fleet continue to reel-off the miles. Team Brunel sailed over the fleet Saturday night (UTC) in a stonger breeze to take a 24 nm lead over Dongfeng Race Team with 3,816 nm to the finish.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Turn the Tide on Plastic are almost level with Dongfeng, with MAPFRE in fifth, 41 nm off the leader.

The Volvo fleet will pass quite close to Point Nemo, defined as the place furthest from land in the world, this weekend.

Point Nemo is located over 1,600 miles (1,400 nautical miles) from the Pitcairn islands to the north, the Easter Islands to the north-east and Antarctica to the south.

On this Southern Ocean leg, the fleet is actually passing to the south of the theoretical position of Point Nemo (at 04:38 UTC Sunday) named after Captain Nemo from the Jules Verne story.

This is where the sailors are closer to the astronauts on the International Space Station than they are to any earthly inhabitation.

For decades, Point Nemo has been a 'space junk' graveyard, where hundreds of decommisioned satellites and the like are jettisoned as they re-enter earth's atmosphere.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Sunday 25 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 3,692 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 23 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 24 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 25 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 43 nm

6. MAPFRE + 44 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 138 nm

25 March 2018 8:44 GMT