Volvo Race - Ice Exclusion Zone moved

Dongfeng Race Team has surged into the lead overnight, perhaps by virtue of doing less of those manoeuvres.

They have gybed just twice to MAPFRE's five times as the teams skirt the southern Ice Exclusion Zone.

As the boats approach Cape Horn, the Ice Exclusion Zone has been pushed further south, allowing more options for when the teams approach with a forecast for strong conditions.

The news has been well received.

"We have received the news that there is a change to the ice exclusion zone ahead and this has given us some options with the big weather we are expecting to see in about four days. Good news," writes Dee Caffari.

The cold front passed over the fleet Thursday night (UTC), and the wind has shifted to the southwest.

Suddenly, it's much colder, windier, and the seas are rapidly building. It's the Southern Ocean.

The cold front allowed the fleet to compress somewhat, with just 20 miles between the top six boats.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Friday 23 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 4,545 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team + 8.9 nm

3. team AkzoNobel + 9.1 nm

4. Team Brunel + 11.1 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 11.6 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 18 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 95 nm

23 March 2018 9:12 GMT