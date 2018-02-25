Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Gybing battle along the Ice Boundry

Volvo Fleet short gybing along the Ice Exclusion Zone. Positions change often now depending on which gybe a boat is on - Turn the Tide on Plastic leads.

Steam from Alex Goughs hands - Click image for a larger image

The boats have reduced the number of gybes as the conditions are pretty bad. Boats to the south have a slight header and can continue on Port gybe for longer, giving the lead to Turn the Tide on Plastic

MAPFRE, who had been leading at 0700 UTC on Saturday morning, has subsequently reported damage to its mast track, which has slowed the team somewhat but the team is still holding firm in second place.

SHK/Scallywag, already trailing the fleet by 100 miles this morning, reported damage to a runner block. It was quickly repaired and while the team lost some miles, no lasting damage was done.

The further south you are the bigger the sea state, the further south you are the more gybes you have to do.

As the boats approach Cape Horn, the IEZ has been pushed further south, allowing more options for when the teams approach with a forecast for strong conditions.

Today they are experiencing the first of two lows. First is the small one, with winds only getting up to the low 30s.

Sunday there’s a bit of relief and then a 40 knot plus ass kicker with 9-meter swell bears down on us and takes us all the way to the Horn, which Dee says is five days away.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Saturday 24 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 4154 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE + 6.3 nm
3. Team Brunel + 11.8 nm
4. team AkzoNobel + 28 nm
5. Dongfeng Race Team + 38 nm
6. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 39 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 144 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 March 2018 9:12 GMT

