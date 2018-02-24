Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing leads

Vestas 11th Hour Racing continues to lead the Volvo Ocean Race fleet on Wednesday morning (UTC) as the teams push deeper into the Southern Ocean.
Blair Tuke Helm - Click image for a larger image
Less than 10 miles separates first from fifth place on the tracker this morning, so small gains and losses will have a big impact on the leaderboard.
The forecast for the weekend is for gale force winds and a towering sea state. But for now, the fleet is making fast progress in favourable conditions.
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Wednesday 21 March @ 08:00 UTC
1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish -- 5,636 nautical miles
2. team AkzoNobel + 2.8 nm
3 MAPFRE + 6.8 nm
4. Team Brunel + 7.8 nm 9.9 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 16.9 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 17.1 nm
