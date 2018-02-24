Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing leads

Blair Tuke Helm - Click image for a larger image

Less than 10 miles separates first from fifth place on the tracker this morning, so small gains and losses will have a big impact on the leaderboard.

The forecast for the weekend is for gale force winds and a towering sea state. But for now, the fleet is making fast progress in favourable conditions.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Wednesday 21 March @ 08:00 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish -- 5,636 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel + 2.8 nm

3 MAPFRE + 6.8 nm

4. Team Brunel + 7.8 nm 9.9 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 16.9 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 17.1 nm

21 March 2018 8:02 GMT