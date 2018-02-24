Volvo Ocean Race - Lead changes again

MAPFRE, sunset time 22 March - Click image for a larger image

The teams have been skirting the southern race course boundary and racing in strong but manageable winds in the 20-25 knot range which have allowed the crews to rack up 500 mile days.

But that’s all about to change.

The forecast however is for a cold front to back the wind into the west-southwest, dropping the temperature significantly.

The wind is forecast to increase to 35-40 knots, or even higher, for several days, and the accompanying sea state will make manoeuvres challenging.

The sailors will be weighing their options: they can either continue to bounce along the southern race course boundary of the Ice Exclusion Zone, or come further north, which would take them out of the strongest conditions.

It’s a delicate balance of speed versus security given the heavy forecast.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Thursday 22 March @ 18:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 4,925 nautical miles

2. Team Brunel + 5.9 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 6.6 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team + 6.6 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 11.2 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 16 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 82 nm

