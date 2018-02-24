Volvo Ocean Race - AkzoNobel takes lead

Blair Tuke Helm - Click image for a larger image

A north-easterly wind of 20 and 30 knots has guaranteed rapid sailing conditions and similar boat speeds from the Volvo 65s.

The drag race southeast continues, the boats are sailing as far south as possible to avoid high pressure, but in around 12 hours they will start coming up again as the Antarctic Exclusion Zone moves north to the east.

The shortest, and therefore technically the quickest, route will see the fleet bounce along the exclusion zone,

AkzoNobel lead but small gains and losses across the fleet

Less than 10 miles separates first from fifth place on the tracker, so small gains and losses will have a big impact on the leaderboard.

The forecast for the weekend is for gale force winds and a towering sea state. But for now, the fleet is making fast progress in favourable conditions.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Wednesday 21 March @ 13:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 5,517 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 3.4 nm

3 MAPFRE + 6.3 nm

4. Team Brunel + 6.7 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team + 7.3 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 17 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 20 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

21 March 2018 8:02 GMT