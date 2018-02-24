Volvo Ocean Race - AkzoNobel extend lead

Brad Farrand, AkzoNobel - Click image for a larger image

A north-easterly wind of 20 and 30 knots has guaranteed rapid sailing conditions and similar boat speeds from the Volvo 65s.

The drag race southeast continues, the boats are sailing as far south as possible to avoid high pressure, but in around 12 hours they will start coming up again as the Antarctic Exclusion Zone moves north to the east.

The shortest, and therefore technically the quickest, route will see the fleet bounce along the exclusion zone,

AkzoNobel lead but small gains and losses across the fleet

Less than 10 miles separates first from fourth place on the tracker, so small gains and losses will have a big impact on the leaderboard.

The forecast the afternoon of Saturday 24 March, is for strong winds and a high sea state (9m).

The fleet has the option to sail a longer route north to avoid the worst of the conditions or stay close to the Ice exclusion zone on the optimal route.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Thursday 22 March @ 07:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 5,139 nautical miles

2 MAPFRE + 8.6 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 9.6 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 10.5 nm

5. Team Brunel + 16.8 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 38 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 55 nm

