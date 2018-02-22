Volvo Race - Who dares sail closest to the high pressure

Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

The tactical positioning of each boat in comparison to the rest of the fleet will be important over the next 48 Hours.

Cut the corner but risk losing the breeze. Vestas 11th Hour are furthest east, MAPFRE furthest south, Turn the Tide on Plastic furthest west.

More wind in the west, shorter distance by being east.

Sail slower but less distance, faster but further or just stay in the middle of the fleet and push the boat and with Leg 7 counting for double points, the action is guaranteed to be closer than ever.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Tuesday 20 March @ 08:20 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish -- 6,041 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE + 0.8 nm

3. team AkzoNobel + 4.6 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team + 5.0 nm

5. Team Brunel + 5.3 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 5.9 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 22.8 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

19 March 2018 19:06 GMT