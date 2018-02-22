Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leaders change in Race to the South

Brunel sailing upwind along East Cape, New Zealand Coast. Carlo Huisman, Thomas Rouxel, Peter Burling, Bouwe Bekking, Kyle Langford and Andrew Cape.

Click image for a larger image

The tactical positioning of each boat in comparison to the rest of the fleet will be important over the next 48 Hours.

Sail slower but less distance, faster but further or just stay in the middle of the fleet and push the boat and with Leg 7 counting for double points, the action is guaranteed to be closer than ever.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Monday 19 March @ 19:00 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish -- 6,216 nautical miles
2. Team Brunel + 1.5 nm
3. MAPFRE + 4.2 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 5.8 nm
5. team AkzoNobel + 9.5 nm
6. Dongfeng Race Team + 9.6 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 21.2 nm

G New
19 March 2018 19:06 GMT

