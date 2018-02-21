Volvo Race - Heading South

Click image for a larger image

Over the next 24 hours the wind will increase and free as they get further south.

On Sunday night (UTC), the fleet passed East Cape, the easternmost point of New Zealand, and turned right, heading due south.

The wind has eased as well, down to 10 to 15 knots, and still from the east, making for a more comfortable sailing angle, as the boats reach down the coast on port tack.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Monday 19 March @ 08:15 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 6,352 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE + 0.2 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 0.4 nm

4. Team Brunel + 1.2 nm

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 1.4 nm

6. team AkzoNobel + 1.7 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 5.4 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 March 2018 8:54 GMT