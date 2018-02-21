Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Heading South

Turn the Tide on Plastic lead as the fleet fall into line heading south on a beam reach in 12+ knots.

Over the next 24 hours the wind will increase and free as they get further south.

On Sunday night (UTC), the fleet passed East Cape, the easternmost point of New Zealand, and turned right, heading due south.

The wind has eased as well, down to 10 to 15 knots, and still from the east, making for a more comfortable sailing angle, as the boats reach down the coast on port tack.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 7 - Monday 19 March @ 08:15 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 6,352 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE + 0.2 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team + 0.4 nm
4. Team Brunel + 1.2 nm
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 1.4 nm
6. team AkzoNobel + 1.7 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 5.4 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 March 2018 8:54 GMT

