Volvo Race - Dongfeng win New Zealand In Port Race

Dongfeng Race Team earned a spectacular come from behind win on Saturday afternoon in the New Zealand In Port Race.

Dongfeng Race Team - Click image for a larger image

Team AkzoNobel finished in second place, while early leaders MAPFRE completed the podium to retain the overall lead in the In Port Race Series.

Conditions were extremely light, shifty and patchy on the Waitemata Harbour, making for plenty of lead changes over the course of the one hour race.

The race started in spectacular fashion, with MAPFRE positioned well to leeward of the fleet, first across the line, with David Witt’s Scallywag barging through with speed ahead of a big group clustered near the pin end.

It was Team Brunel who were causing the pile-up at the pin, forcing three boats outside of the start line.

Dongfeng, Turn the Tide on Plastic and team AkzoNobel all required to re-start well behind the leaders.

MAPFRE and Scallywag were the early leaders, but as they approached the top third of the leg, the wind died, and the trailing boats were able to sail around the leading pair on both sides.

AkzoNobel and Vestas 11th Hour Racing squeezing through just ahead of Dongfeng Race Team and Brunel Sailing.

On the nominally downwind second leg, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng found a vein of pressure to grab the lead.

And on a shortened two-lap course, it was Dongfeng who were able to ease ahead and hold on for the win.

Current Volvo Ocean Race In-Port Race Series Leaderboard

1. MAPFRE – 37 points
2. Dongfeng Race Team – 34 points
3. team AkzoNobel – 27 points
4. Team Brunel – 26 points
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 18 points
6. Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag – 15 points
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic – 11 points

10 March 2018 8:41 GMT

