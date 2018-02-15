Volvo
 

Volvo Race Leg 6 victory for team AkzoNobel

team AkzoNobel take victory in Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race in Auckland, New Zealand.

Click image for a larger image

team AkzoNobel finished at 12:17:26 UTC Monday in Auckland in an amazingly close finish.

The First five Volvo boats finish within 28 minutes after 6,100 nm from Hong Kong to Auckland.

Second were Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag at 12:19:40 UTC. In third place were MAPFRE at 12:39:38 UTC.

Fourth were Dongfeng Race Team at 12:42:36 UTC and Fifth Turn the Tide on Plastic at 12:45:08 UTC.

Auckland Finish Positions - Click image for a larger image

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Tuesday 27 February 2018

1. team AkzoNobel - finished Monday 12:17:26 UTC
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - finished Monday 12:19:40 UTC
3. MAPFRE - finished Monday 12:39:38 UTC
4. Dongfeng Race Team - finished Monday 12:42:36 UTC
5. Turn the Tide on Plastic - finished Monday 12:45:08 UTC
6. Team Brunel +27 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 February 2018 12:28 GMT

