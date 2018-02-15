Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Fleet in sprint for the line

MAPFRE and Dongfeng caught the leading pack and are now in third and fourth places on the final approach to the finish in Auckland.

Approaching Finish Line - Click image for a larger image

The compression in the fleet has been caused by a bubble of high pressure that the leaders have been bumping up against since rounding the top of New Zealand. At times, boat speeds have been as low as two knots.

The first boat to reach Cape Brett will most likely be the winner of this leg.

The breeze is now stronger and it looks like a fast finish into the City of Sails.

ETA is now 12:30 UTC in Auckland . . .

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Tuesday 27 February @ 12:19 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 1.5 nautical miles
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +1 nm
3. MAPFRE +5.7 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic +5.7 nm
5. Dongfeng Race Team +6.3 nm
6. Team Brunel +38 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

G New
27 February 2018 8:31 GMT

