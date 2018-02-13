Volvo Ocean Race - Three in battle for Auckland win

Sunhung Kai/Scallywag. One more sunset to go until the finish - Click image for a larger image

Less than 190 miles to run to the finish line in Auckland with speeds dropping as they close in on Cape Reinga and the North Point of New Zealand.

The leaders are already starting to feel the impact of a high pressure system sitting to the northeast of New Zealand.

team AkzoNobel is sailing at less than 3 knots at 16:00 hrs, Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic at about 5 knots.

Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic to maintain speed for a few precious moments longer and close the gap.

The latest ETA for the leaders is early afternoon UTC Tuesday 27 February.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Monday 26 February @ 16:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 189 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +5.3 nm

3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +14 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team +71 nm

5. MAPFRE +71.8 nm

6. Team Brunel +155 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

26 February 2018 8:54 GMT