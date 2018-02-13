Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Homing in on Auckland

With just over 600 miles left to run on Sunday morning, team AkzoNobel is leading the Volvo Ocean Race fleet towards the finish of Leg 6 in Auckland.

Scallywag - When the boat and the arrival port are on the same map . . . that feeling - Click image for a larger image

On Sunday afternoon at 13:00 UTC, it was team AkzoNobel as the pacesetters, leading a southern grouping of Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic who eased out of the doldrums ahead of the chasing trio earlier this week.

The wild card in the mix is SHK/Scallywag. David Witt's team engaged Stealth Mode ahead of the 07:00 UTC position report on Sunday. They will reappear at 01:00 Monday morning.

When they went off the grid, Sallywag was nominally in the lead on distance to finish, fractionally ahead of AkzoNobel.

But in reality, it appears as if AkzoNobel was better positioned about 30 miles further south.

ETA Auckaland is Wednesday or Thursday . . .

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Sunday 25 February @ 13:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 525 nautical miles
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (+ 6 nm) Stealth Mode
3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +27 nm
4. MAPFRE +102 nm
5. Team Brunel +107 nm
6. Dongfeng Race Team +108 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

G New
25 February 2018 8:55 GMT

