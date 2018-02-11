Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Less than 1,000 nm to Auckland

The Saturday morning position report shows the Volvo fleet split East/West by nearly 200 miles, between team AkzoNobel in the west and Team Brunel, who emerged from Stealth Mode out in the east.

Andrew Cape, skipper Bouwe Bekking, Peter Burling and Louis Balcaen - Click image for a larger image

The leader on the tracker is now Scallywag, who have 30 miles of leverage to the east. But Tienpont's AkzoNobel remains the furthest south in the fleet by about 20 miles.

But the move by Team Brunel to the east could change that as the boats begin to curl to the left (east) to get around the north tip of New Zealand, those to the east will have less miles to sail.

AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont, to the west, is betting that a better angle will translate into more speed and that will more than compensate for the extra distance run.

Although the leaderboard shows AkzoNobel and Brunel just 5 nm apart. On the water, it's a different story with the two dutch-skippered boats nearly 300 miles apart.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Saturday 24 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 945 nautical miles
2. Team Brunel +4.7 nm
3. team AkzoNobel + 8 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic +10.8 nm
5. MAPFRE +40 nm
6. Dongfeng Race Team +47 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 February 2018 8:01 GMT

