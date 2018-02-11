Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Change of leader

At the Friday 07:00 report team AkzoNobel in the lead ahead of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, with Turn the Tide on Plastic in third place.

Scallywag - John Fisher - Click image for a larger image

Team Brunel, in fourth place, have gone to stealth mode as the front-runners begin to converge tight reaching in around 10-12kts of wind.

Next time we will see them is the 01:00 UTC position report Saturday.

Strategy remains to get south to latch in to the cold front #watchlog

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Friday 23 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 1,168 nautical miles
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 7 nm
3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +13 nm
4. Team Brunel (+16 nm) Stealth
5. MAPFRE +53 nm
6. Dongfeng Race Team +56 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

G New
23 February 2018 8:01 GMT

