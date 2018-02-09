Volvo Race - Turn the Tide on Plastic leads

Turn the Tide on Plastic - Click image for a larger image

The Southern boats are entering the more established easterly wind flow, extending away from MAPFRE and Dongfeng.

The western boats, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and team AkzoNobel, made some gains on Turn the Tide as they approach the atolls north of New Caledonia.

This has now stabalised and all three are now sailing at 11 to 12 knots.

Turn the Tide keep their lead bur, with around five days still to sail before reaching the Auckland finish line, navigator Nico Lunven was keen to urge caution.

“On the ranking we’re first but it’s calculated on the distance to Auckland,” Lunven explained, “and we won’t be going there a straight line."

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Thursday 22 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 1,321 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 17 nm

3. team AkzoNobel +19 nm

4. Team Brunel +22 nm

5. MAPFRE +71 nm

6. Dongfeng Race Team +75 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 February 2018 7:39 GMT